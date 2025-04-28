SIMAGIC Launches Alpha EVO Series: A New Era Of Force Feedback Performance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Available in three torque configurations,this new lineup brings cutting-edge performance to sim racers of all skill levels, from grassroots enthusiasts to the simracing elite..

"Alpha EVO is our clean slate. It's been four years since we've released a new wheelbase. We're taking what was great about the Alpha series and pushing it even further, especially in road feel and long-term performance." shared Barry Li, founder and CEO of SIMAGIC.

Zero-Cogging, Next-Generation Performance

At the heart of the Alpha EVO is a brand-new, in-house designed 5-pole servo motor featuring SIMAGIC's self-named "Zero-Cogging" technology and ultra-low inertia. The result is a radically smoother and more responsive driving experience with crisp feedback and increased precision, even during the most delicate cornering or aggressive high-load maneuvers.

Performance is further enhanced by a 21-bit high-resolution encoder, an all-new active cooling system, and SIMAGIC's next-generation DFDF algorithm (Dynamic Force Domain Filter) inside the newly updated SimPro Manager 2.1 software.

Alpha EVO, much like its predecessor, continues with its open ecosystem support, with support for third-party wheels (via 70mm bolt pattern + QR-A adapter), CAN FD and USB protocols, and reserved dash module support (with SimHub) for future accessories.

"What excites me the most is how confident EVO feels, even under pressure. It punches way above its price bracket, especially the Pro model," shared Elliot Maddox, Head of Global Marketing at SIMAGIC.

Pricing and Availability

Alpha EVO Sport (9Nm) – $399 USD

Alpha EVO (12Nm) – $549 USD

Alpha EVO Pro (18Nm) – $699 USD

The Alpha EVO series will be available globally through SIMAGIC's official distributors and website from April 28th, 2025 at 14:00 UTC.

About SIMAGIC

Founded in 2018, SIMAGIC is a leading manufacturer of professional sim racing hardware. With over 100 global distributors and a growing worldwide fanbase, SIMAGIC is known for delivering uncompromising performance at competitive prices, standing as a brand trusted by the global sim racing community.

SOURCE SIMAGIC