Court Sentences Former Ukrainian President with 15 More Years in Jail
(MENAFN) A court in Kyiv has sentenced former Ukrainian Leader Viktor Yanukovych to an additional 15 years in jail in absentia for his role in bypassing an official checkpoint when entering Russia 11 years ago.
He was also convicted of facilitating the unlawful border crossings of 20 other individuals and inciting desertion.
The Podilskyi District Court delivered the verdict, determining that Yanukovych was guilty of “organizing the illegal crossing of persons across the state border of Ukraine and incitement to desertion,” based on a statement from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram.
The statement outlined that Yanukovych illegally crossed into Russia on February 23, 2014, by air, avoiding an official checkpoint.
He arranged for nearly 20 people from his inner circle and the State Security Administration (UDO) to make the same illegal crossing.
Initially, Yanukovych traveled from Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region to Yeysk in Russia’s Krasnodar area.
From there, he proceeded to the Crimean Peninsula, where he allegedly encouraged UDO personnel to desert and assisted in their relocation to Russia.
The statement also mentioned that, after the annexation of Crimea by Moscow in 2014, Yanukovych chose to leave Ukraine permanently, aided by the Russian military.
Some UDO members reportedly joined him in his escape.
