Microsoft Teams Phone Solutions: Operator Connect Vs Direct Routing

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Microsoft Teams at the heart of collaboration, businesses are now integrating voice to make it their primary phone system. The decision comes down to Operator Connect versus Direct Routing.

Both options enable phone calling in Teams, but their setup and flexibility take very different approaches. Understanding the technical and cost implications is key to making the right investment.

What Is Operator Connect?

.Carrier-managed voice services fully integrated with Microsoft Teams.

.Setup and management are completed within the Teams Admin Center.

.Pre-approved Operators deliver services over Microsoft's secure cloud infrastructure.

What Is Direct Routing?

.Custom deployment connecting Session Border Controllers (SBCs) to Microsoft Teams.

.Greater flexibility over carrier selection, routing configurations, and third-party integrations.

.Provides full control over telephony services but requires deeper technical expertise.



The following is a comparison of Operator Connect and Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams Phone System:

Deployment Speed:

-Operator Connect – Fast (days)

-Direct Routing – Medium (weeks)

Technical Complexity:

-Operator Connect – Low

-Direct Routing – High

Carrier Flexibility:

-Operator Connect – Limited

-Direct Routing – Unlimited

Customization:

-Operator Connect – Minimal

-Direct Routing – Extensive

SLAs and Support:

-Operator Connect – Provided by Operator

-Direct Routing – Dependent on carrier and provider

International Coverage:

-Operator Connect – Varies by Operator

-Direct Routing – Highly flexible

Setup and Costs:

-Operator Connect – Low initial cost, potential long-term expense

-Direct Routing – Medium/High initial cost, cost-efficiency improves with growth



Key Advantages of Operator Connect:

.Rapid deployment timelines, going live within days.

.Minimal telephony expertise required in-house.

.Managed services with operator-backed SLAs for reliability and uptime.

Key Advantages of Direct Routing:

.Designed for complex call routing, compliance needs, and advanced integrations.

.Enables connection to existing PBX systems.

.Supports global operations with broad international coverage.



Both Operator Connect and Direct Routing can unlock Teams for business phone system. Choosing between the two comes down to priorities – Operator Connect is perfect for faster, easier deployment, while Direct Routing offers customization and control.

With Teams Connect , companies can leverage Operator Connect, Direct Routing, or a hybrid of both for maximum flexibility. Choose Pay-as-you-Go at $3.49 per seat plus usage, or opt for unlimited calling at $8.95 per seat. Teams Connect add-ons include texting in Microsoft Teams, Call Recording, a Receptionist Console, and Contact Center for Microsoft Teams.

Teams Connect is part of UCC Networks, a leading service provider of unified communications and contact center solutions tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries.

Contact UCC Networks to learn more, schedule a demo, or request a custom quote.

