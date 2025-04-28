403
Lebanese President Affirms Commitment to State Control Over Arms
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized on Monday that Lebanon is proceeding "calmly and responsibly" in securing exclusive state control over arms.
According to media reports from his meeting with a French Senate delegation at Baabda Palace, Aoun asserted, "The process of ensuring the state's exclusive control of arms is being conducted with a high sense of national responsibility to safeguard civil peace."
He further emphasized the unified national stance against renewed conflict, stating, "A return to the language of war is prohibited -- a message clearly communicated to all concerned parties -- and this is a unified Lebanese demand."
President Aoun also underscored that Israel's continued occupation of five border hilltops prevents Lebanon "to exercise its authority over its territory fully" and "hampers stability along the border."
In addition, he noted the ongoing dialogue between Lebanon and Syria "to coordinate and avoid any security incidents at the border."
A U.S. and French-mediated ceasefire has been in effect since November 27, 2024, which brought an end to more than a year of confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel that were ignited by the Gaza conflict.
Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued its near-daily aerial attacks within Lebanon, asserting that it is targeting Hezbollah "threats." Moreover, Israel's persistent presence on five contested hilltops along the border is in violation of the existing ceasefire agreement.
