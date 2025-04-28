Antonia Saint NY Heels Unveils New Spring/Summer 2025 Vicki Collection Designed For Real Life In High Style

MENAFN - PR Newswire)is available in a range of colors from natural jute and classic black to on-trend metallics and snakeskin, designed to complement any summer wardrobe. Unlike many shoe brands, all of Antonia Saint NY Heels offer inclusive sizing from four to thirteen, with fit options including narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide.

Antonia Saint NY Co-Founder and Chief of Design, Antonia Saint Dunbar, reimagined the classic high heel by integrating innovative, comfort technology delivering greater durability, reduced pain, and a redefined wearing experience. Antonia is also the co-founder of the brand THINX , which revolutionized women's health products with period-proof underwear. With Antonia Saint NY heels, she spent years looking for the right manufacturer to bring her vision to life and continues her mission to meet women's need for comfort and to look and feel their best.

Antonia Saint NY heels specifically address the issue of foot pain and blisters that come from hot summer days on the go, often tied to summer styles like flip-flops and minimal sandals, which tend to lack adequate arch support. According to a study by The American Podiatric Medical Association linking foot pain to summer footwear, 80% reported at least one foot issue in the past year with 64% admitting to wearing shoes that hurt. Solving the all too common summer strain on feet, Antonia Saint NY heels adapt to the shape of your foot, providing soft, contoured cushioning, targeted support at pressure points, and a flexible foam insole and outsole for superior comfort.

Antonia Saint NY's seasonal lineup is perfect for summer special occasions like Mothers Day, graduations, vacations or just jetting around the city. With the active woman in mind, Antonia Saint NY heels keep up with busy moms, professionals and fashionistas who don't want to compromise comfort over style.

The new spring and summer Vicki Collection styles include:

Vicki Twist, Gold Nappa Leather ($285): This 50MM kitten heel sandal features sexy cushioned straps with a graceful criss-cross back silhouette and a pointed sweetheart cut. Comes in a fun on-trend metallic, black nappa and snakeskin embossed colors.

Vicki Sweetheart Slingback, Snakeskin Emboss ($275) - Finally, a kitten heel that's purrrr-fectly comfortable! This modern take on a classic style, is elevated with a pointed sweetheart cut, 50MM heel height, and a fully adjustable cushioned strap. Available in snakeskin embossed and black nappa.

Vicki Classic, Jute Nappa ($245) - A classic pump style with a powerful yet slightly lower 60MM heel offers just enough lift, all within an elegant, softly cushioned silhouette. Available in versatile jute, patent black, snakeskin embossed and black nappa, all perfect for the office or to elevate a casual weekend look.

"One of the best parts about the upcoming season is being out and about in the warm weather which means a lot of walking and being on your feet for hours at special events like weddings, graduations and summer celebrations," says Antonia Saint Dunbar, CEO and Chief of Design at Antonia Saint NY. "Our heels are designed for real-life wear so women can confidently pair their gorgeous summer dresses with something other than sneakers. With the same support and comfort, there's no need to compromise on feminine style."

ABOUT ANTONIA SAINT NY

Antonia Saint NY creates footwear solutions for women and others who need them. Antonia believes that you should be supported in feeling as great as you look, so you can be busy fulfilling your destiny and not be distracted by something as simple as pain from your footwear. That's why the brand makes essential, classic shoe silhouettes that feel soft on the inside, with the patented SoftSurround SystemTM so you can keep 100% of your mind present in your life, and focused on fulfilling your dreams. For more information visit .

