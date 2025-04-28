Znode Releases Distributed Saas Platform For The Next Era Of B2B Ecommerce

MILWAUKEE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Znode announces the release of the latest version of its leading B2B ecommerce platform. Flexibility and scale are at the forefront of the Distributed SaaS platform. Building on its heritage of deep B2B functionality, the innovative release maintains siloed data in a Microsoft Azure infrastructure, provides seamless updates on demand, and allows customers the full flexibility to extend the platform using Znode's API-first architecture.

Updates on Demand

Until now, manufacturers and distributors had to choose between traditional B2C SaaS platforms with limited flexibility and costly plugins for B2B features, or legacy B2B platforms with difficult upgrade paths. Znode's new release eliminates the tradeoff with a future-ready platform designed without compromise.

"Znode is the only B2B platform that solves for flexibility, scalability, and extensibility while conquering the painful upgrade path," says Rupesh Agrawal, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Znode. "We designed Znode with four key objectives: reducing onboarding time and total cost of ownership, allowing customers to focus on business needs rather than infrastructure, improving user experience, and future-proofing the platform."

More B2B Commerce Features

Znode introduces several game-changing features designed specifically for complex B2B requirements:

Embedded AI for generating product descriptions and SEO content.

A Visual Page Builder enables drag-and-drop creation of rich, responsive storefronts for marketing teams.

Dynamic Data, allowing for unlimited attribution, user-defined fields in every entity, and custom tables for unique B2B data, all of which can be created and managed without a developer.

Hydrated search for enhanced product discovery and optimized mobile performance.

Native payment orchestration with over 130 global providers.

Microsoft Power BI delivers several pre-configured business intelligence reports.

React/Next Front-end Accelerators for site speed and performance.

The announcement coincides with the B2B Online Chicago Tradeshow, where Znode will demonstrate the platform's enhanced capabilities.

The Most Flexible, Scalable B2B Ecommerce Platform

Znode is well known for its ability to run multiple digital business models from a central administration console. Znode's latest release is built on this principle and will allow Znode customers to run unlimited storefronts and portals, manage unlimited catalogs, and more. This architecture, combined with Znode's native B2B features, delivers unprecedented flexibility and scalability for B2B ecommerce operations.

About Znode

Znode (znode ) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale. Znode is a distributed SaaS product of Amla Commerce, Inc. (amla ).

