US Strikes Kill Many at Migrant Shelter in Yemen
(MENAFN) Nearly 68 people were murdered, as well as 47 others wounded in airstrikes carried out by the United States on a shelter for African migrants in the northern Saada province of Yemen, based on the Houthi party.
The incident was reported on Monday, with the Houthi-run Interior Ministry confirming that the strikes targeted a facility housing 115 migrants of various African nationalities.
The Ministry emphasized that the shelter was operated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), condemning the US strikes as "a full-fledged war crime."
This attack has raised significant concerns over the safety of migrant communities in the region.
The media, which is run by the Houthis, aired footage that showed severe damage to the bombed shelter, with scenes of injured individuals being evacuated and rushed to hospitals for treatment.
The broadcaster also reported that one of the missiles launched by the US had failed to detonate and is now being handled by specialized teams.
As of now, the United States has not issued any statement regarding the incident.
This strike is part of a broader military campaign in Yemen, where the US has conducted more than 1,200 airstrikes since March 15, leading to over 225 civilian deaths and more than 430 injuries, most of which involved women and children.
These figures, compiled by the Houthis, exclude casualties from their forces.
In response to the ongoing conflict, United States Leader Donald Trump had stated the previous month that he had authorized "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthi group, further threatening to "completely annihilate them."
