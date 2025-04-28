403
India advices Bangladesh to ‘avoid rhetoric’ that damages relations
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, have emphasized the importance of "constructive" cooperation in their first bilateral meeting since the change of government in Dhaka. Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation in August, following large-scale protests.
During their meeting at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Modi expressed India’s intention to foster a positive and practical relationship with Bangladesh. However, he cautioned against rhetoric that could damage the diplomatic environment. Modi also raised concerns about illegal border crossings and the safety of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.
The exchange between the two leaders was described as "candid, productive, and constructive" by Dhaka. Yunus reiterated Bangladesh’s deep connection with India, citing shared history, geography, and culture. He also presented Modi with a photograph from their previous meeting in January 2015.
Yunus took the opportunity to inquire about Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, who faces charges ranging from murder to crimes against humanity. India has not officially commented on the request. Yunus also claimed that Hasina had been making provocative statements in the media and trying to destabilize Bangladesh.
Tensions escalated recently after Yunus referred to Bangladesh as a potential trade and logistics partner for China, which sparked criticism in India. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar responded by asserting India’s prominent role in the Bay of Bengal and its connections with BIMSTEC members and ASEAN.
Further complicating matters, during Yunus’s visit to China, Dhaka and Beijing signed an agreement to modernize Mongla port, Bangladesh’s second-largest seaport. India had previously secured operational rights to a terminal at Mongla in 2024, but it remains unclear if India is still involved in the modernization project, which is funded in part by a $29 million loan from China.
