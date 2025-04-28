WILBUR ROSS JOINS 28 CAPITAL ADVISORY BOARD

BOSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 28 Capital, the life sciences venture firm, co-led by John Boyce and Audrey Warner, and successor firm to Tiger Gene, originally seeded by Tiger Management, announced that former Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, has joined the team as a Special Advisor and an investor.

Prior to serving for all four years of the First Trump Administration, Secretary Ross had been dubbed by Fortune Magazine as the "King of Bankruptcy for restructuring more than $400 billion of assets, initially as Executive Managing Director of Rothschild Inc. and later as Chairman of W L Ross & Co. Bloomberg designated him one of the 50 most influential financiers in the world, and the Emperor of Japan and the President of the Republic of Korea awarded him medals for helping to revive economies. Ross is the only person elected to both the Private Equity Hall of Fame and the Turnaround Management Hall of Fame.

Ross has been Chairman of the Japan Society and of the Smithsonian National Board, served on the advisory boards of the Harvard Business School, the Yale School of Management, and the Whitney Museum, and been a member of the Trustees Council of the National Gallery of Art. He has served on more than 100 corporate boards and is currently a director of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ-COYA) and of privately held Surgicare. His recent first book, Risks and Returns, has been on the Best Seller lists of Publishers Weekly, USAToday and others.

Ross holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard and a BA from Yale.

Ross said, "28 Capital creates broad biotech platforms spawning multiple therapeutic products based on fundamental discoveries by Nobel Prize Laureates and other world-class scientists from top universities. The investment management team's strong track record in combination with the novel scientific discoveries the team has identified are really exciting."

"I have spent time diligencing 28 Capital's platform and the science behind it, and I believe deeply in its potential to create a lasting impact on the future of medicine. 28 Capital's model-combining deep scientific rigor with disciplined company formation-is exactly what the biotech industry needs more of", Ross continued.

"The platform provides immediately deployable investment opportunities in addition to opportunities for new companies subsequently created by 28 Capital management – that model is very differentiated. I am confident in John and Audrey and really look forward to building the next generation of breakthroughs in biotech with them", Ross concluded.

Secretary Ross will join 28 Capital's Scientific Advisor, Dr. Larry Norton of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Senior Vice President, Office of the President, Founding Medical Director, Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Cancer Center and the Norna S. Sarofim Chair of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Norton was also the Founding Scientific Director of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Past President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and has been the recipient of the ASCO Distinguished Service Award. Dr. Norton has served on or chaired numerous committees of the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences. Dr. Norton has supported the development of major pharmaceuticals, including Herceptin and Enhertu, which he shepherded from the earliest stages through the FDA process and into commercialization.

28 Capital is co-led by John Boyce and Audrey Warner, whose combined expertise spans biotech company formation, venture capital, and institutional investment strategy.

About 28 Capital

28 Capital is a Boston-based life sciences venture capital firm focused on company formation and early-stage investing. Formerly known as Tiger Gene, the firm partners with leading scientists and academic institutions to build breakthrough companies addressing areas of significant unmet medical need. 28 Capital takes a hands-on approach to venture creation-working alongside founders from inception through scale. The firm is co-led by John Boyce and Audrey Warner.

