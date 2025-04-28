403
Priest says Orthodox faith expected to increase in CAR
(MENAFN) Father Sergiy Voemava, the first Orthodox priest ordained as rector of the Church of St. Andrew in Bangui, has expressed confidence that the Orthodox faith will continue to grow in the Central African Republic (CAR). In an interview with RT, he revealed plans to establish new churches and other facilities to serve the Orthodox Christian community in the country. He predicted that within the next decade, the Orthodox Church will be present in all provinces of the CAR, as there is strong interest in the faith from Christians in various regions.
Father Sergiy outlined several ambitious goals for the local Orthodox community, including building churches, schools (particularly for orphans), youth training centers, transportation infrastructure, and medical facilities. He praised the support already provided by the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa and the Russian Orthodox Church, which has contributed to the construction of schools, humanitarian aid, and food assistance for children in the CAR.
He expressed hope that, through donations, the church will receive the necessary resources to better serve the community. Father Sergiy also shared his vision for the future, highlighting preparations for a larger church to accommodate the growing congregation. Two months ago, the Metropolitan of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa visited the CAR and held discussions with the country's president about the future of Orthodox Christianity in the nation.
Orthodox Christianity has seen significant growth in Africa in recent years, with Orthodox believers now accounting for approximately 15% of the global Orthodox population. Ethiopia, which has around 36 million Orthodox Christians, is the leading country on the continent.
On April 20, Russian Embassy staff in the CAR attended an Easter service at the Russian House Cultural and Educational Center in Bangui, which was led by priest Anatoly Slobodchikov. The service was attended by about 100 people, including Russian Defense Ministry representatives, UN peacekeepers, and other attendees. The service ended with the sharing of Easter cakes and colored eggs.
