Libraries Lead Forum Takes Center Stage In Qatar National Library's May Events Lineup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) will host a rich array of educational, cultural and community-focused events throughout May, including the international Libraries Lead Forum.

This year's forum, taking place on May 4 and 5, will feature expert-led workshops and provide an inspiring platform for discussions on the evolving role of libraries.

QNL will also participate in the Doha International Book Fair, running from May 8 to 17, with a dedicated booth at Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre offering a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages.

Throughout the month, the Library will continue offering personalized mentorship through its Murshidi program, designed to prepare young adults for academic and professional life.

The program includes one-on-one sessions covering university applications, scholarships and career planning, guided by expert mentors from Education City, its distinguished alumni network and leading institutions across Qatar.

Sessions will be held on May 3, 10, 17 and 24.

On May 5, the Library celebrates the literary and cultural contributions of women travelers, with a symposium titled“Women's Travel Literature: Journeys Through Female Eyes.”

The event will explore how travel writing has served as a tool for women's self-discovery and empowerment.

QNL will hold Librarians for Libraries on May 11, an online initiative organized by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions' MENA Regional Office to support professional development in the region.

The session will focus on practical applications of Power BI in libraries, enhancing data-driven decision-making, reporting and operational efficiency.

On May 19, renowned journalist P. Sainath will deliver a lecture titled“Agrarian Crisis in the Age of Inequality,” addressing the economic challenges facing rural India.

The lecture will examine systemic inequalities, the plight of small farmers, and pathways toward sustainable rural development.

Then, on May 21, QNL will host“The Ideas Factory: A Writing Workshop for Children.”

Inspired by Ibn Battuta's Hajj journey, this interactive session will help children develop storytelling skills, spark creativity and draw inspiration from everyday experiences.

Also on May 21, the Library will launch the Gulf History Lecture Series with an inaugural session exploring the region's rich and complex past, drawing on the extensive resources of QNL's Heritage Library.

The following week, on May 28 and 29, QNL will host a two-day workshop titled“Consulting British Archival Sources on Arab Gulf History”, with a focus on post-independence records, 1968–1994.

The workshop will cover techniques for preserving historical documents, managing digital archives and conducting ethical oral history interviews.

Participants will engage in hands-on exercises and case studies to learn best practices in collection organization, accessibility and historical integrity.

QNL encourages all community members to register for its events.