Saudi, Iran Fms Discuss US-Iranian Talks, Latest Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed, Monday, the Oman-sponsored US-Iranian talks and the latest developments in the region.
A statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry revealed that the phone conversation between the two officials also touched on issues of mutual interest and possible venues to expand cooperation (end)
kns
