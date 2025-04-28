Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi, Iran Fms Discuss US-Iranian Talks, Latest Regional Developments


2025-04-28 07:04:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed, Monday, the Oman-sponsored US-Iranian talks and the latest developments in the region.
A statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry revealed that the phone conversation between the two officials also touched on issues of mutual interest and possible venues to expand cooperation (end)
