Rahul Tripathi To Lead PBG Kolhapur Tuskers In MPL 3; Training Begins In Pune

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 28 (IANS) PBG Kolhapur Tuskers have kicked off a focused 10-day pre-season camp in Pune ahead of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) Season 3. Held at Shinde High School Ground, the camp aims to build early momentum, blend new talent, including the league's highest auction buy this season, Rajneesh Gurbani, with core players and lay the foundation for a strong title run, led by captain and icon player Rahul Tripathi at the helm for MPL Season 3.

Having led the team to playoffs in both previous seasons, head coach Akshay Darekar and assistant coach Amit Kushte have kicked off this year's preparations with a focus on improving fielding standards under the guidance of experienced fielding coach Amit Patil, who has been the assistant coach for the Maharashtra Ranji team and a former Ranji player from Maharashtra.

With their deep knowledge of the local circuit and opponent strengths, the coaching staff plans a staggered approach during the 10-day camp, giving players time to settle, refine roles, and build towards peak performance for the season's start.

With 29 members this season, the Tuskers have retained 11 players ahead of the Season 3 auction and signed 18, including eight MPL first-timers for this year. The team retained experienced players like 2023 and 2024 Orange Cap holder, Ankeet Bawne, vice-captain Shrikant Mundhe and India U-19 World Cup batter Sachin Dhas to form the core, and they have been part of the team since its inception.

Captain Tripathi, playing for the Chennai Super Kings in India's premier T20 league, and Season 3 top auction buy, Rajneesh, who is currently with the Delhi Capitals, will join the camp later.

Speaking on the team's make-up, Tripathi said, "We've got a really well-balanced squad this season – with strength and solid backup across all departments. There's a healthy mix of experience and exciting young talent, which gives us flexibility and depth. But we've also learned from past seasons that talent alone doesn't guarantee results. We've come close before, and that feeling of just missing out still drives us. That's why this time it's about going that extra mile – working harder, staying tighter as a unit, and turning those near misses into something special."

The ongoing camp has also brought together a mix of returning players like Dhanraj Shinde, Siddharth Mhatre and Shreyas Chavan along with new auction picks of the season in Vishant More and Sunil Yadav, who are seasoned campaigners in domestic cricket for Maharashtra.

Fresh faces Sumit Dhengle and Ayush Ubhe, both U-19 talents, are getting their first taste of MPL this season, as well as the team having eight U-23 players who are getting themselves up to speed with the team's strategies and intensity at the ongoing camp.

Commenting on the team's preparations, team owner Punit Balan said,“We've strategically built a squad that brings together exciting new talent and seasoned players who are deeply familiar with our system. Under the guidance of Coach Akshay Darekar and our dedicated coaching staff, the team is undergoing a focused, high-intensity pre-season camp designed to align every player with our tactical blueprint and cultural vision."

PBG Kolhapur Tuskers had finished second in the inaugural season of the league, with four wins out of five, and subsequently reached the final. Last year, the team, with five wins from ten matches finished third and advanced to the penultimate round.