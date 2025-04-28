Tim Hortons® Week-Long Smile Cookie® Campaign Starts TODAY With 100% Of Proceeds Donated To Local Charities And Community Groups

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Smile Cookies are Tim Hortons Chocolate Chunk Cookies that are hand-decorated with a smiley face using blue and pink icing. For each Smile Cookie sold, 100% of the proceeds ($2 per cookie, excluding tax) goes to a local charity and community group, including children's hospitals, organizations that support youth development, and more!

What organizations are being supported by Smile Cookie?

Each year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners pick local charities or community groups – including children's hospitals and other organizations that support youth in need – to benefit from Smile Cookie sales, based on the important impact they deliver in their community. To learn more about the organization(s) being supported in your area, visit timhortons/smile-cookie.



How much has the Smile Cookie campaign raised?

Last year, Tim Hortons guests in the U.S. helped raise over $347,000 through Smile Cookie sales. More than $90 million has been raised in the U.S. and Canada since the Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 1996.

Where can you buy Smile Cookies?

Visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant today through Sunday to buy some Smile Cookies and support an important cause close to home. Your local Tims restaurant can also take pre-orders and bulk orders so you can share Smile Cookies with your co-workers, family and friends. Use the Tim Hortons app or visit to find Tims restaurants near you. You can also use the Tim Hortons app to place a mobile order for pickup, or an order for delivery to your home or workplace.

QUOTES:

"Year round, our guests love our Chocolate Chunk Cookies, but something really magical happens during our Smile Cookie campaign when we add a smile on top and transform the delicious treat into a powerful way for our guests to help us support important causes in their communities. We love the spirit of sharing that Smile Cookies inspire – like co-workers taking turns every day bringing a box of Smile Cookies into work to share – and we thank all our guests for helping us support great charities and community groups."

- Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

"The Rainbow Connection prides itself with working with entities within the community that share our values – and we are THRILLED to work with Tim Hortons this year with their Smile Cookie campaign! Each restaurant brings such a special touch to the event – but more importantly they bring WISHES to Michigan children! We cannot WAIT to kick off this amazing event. Kids, cookies and wishes – it doesn't get much better than that!"

- Ingrid Todt, Executive Director of The Rainbow Connection

"Golisano Children's Hospital is proud to partner with our local Tim Hortons restaurants during their annual Smile Cookie promotion. Their incredible support helps bring hope, healing, and brighter futures to the children and families we serve. We truly appreciate their commitment to making a difference!"

- Betsy Findlay, Senior Director of Advancement of Golisano Children's Hospital

"We are incredibly grateful to be celebrating our tenth year as a Smile Cookie recipient! The generosity of our community and Tim Hortons' support have helped us bring the joy of play-based learning to countless children and families. Each cookie purchased is more than a sweet treat – it's a gift that makes a real impact. Thank you for helping us continue to inspire creativity, exploration, and imagination!"

- Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of expERIEnce Children's Museum

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous ICED CAPP® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons .

SOURCE Tim Hortons Advertising and Promo Fund (Canada) Inc.