Australia Strategic Reserve To Counter China's Mineral Monopolies

MENAFN - Asia Times) The world needs huge quantities of critical minerals to make batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile phones, computers and advanced weaponry.

Many of these minerals lie under Australian soil. Australia is able to produce 9 out of 10 mineral elements required to produce lithium-ion batteries, such as lithium, nickel and cobalt. It also has the highest total reserves of battery minerals.

But at a time of major geopolitical upheaval, critical minerals are also contested. China controls many critical mineral supply chains , allowing it to dominate clean energy technologies. The ongoing United States–China trade war has intensified competition for access to critical minerals.

It's against this backdrop that Labor has proposed a A$1.2 billion (US$765.7 million) strategic reserve of critical minerals. It's a timely and welcome step in the right direction.





Why is a reserve needed?

Critical minerals are vital to the industries of the future. But supply can be hard to secure and disruptions can be devastating.

After US President Donald Trump jacked up tariffs on China, Beijing responded by clamping down on critical mineral exports. Almost 80% of US weaponry depends on Chinese critical minerals.

China now dominates mining and refining of many critical minerals. Beijing controls 90% of the world's rare earth refining, 80% of lithium refining and 68% of nickel refining. The US and other nations are belatedly trying to catch up.

Mining has long been a major Australian industry, particularly iron ore and coal. But Australia has huge reserves of many critical minerals, producing the largest volume of lithium ore in the world as well as stocks of cobalt, manganese, rutile and others. Australian miners Lynas and Australian Strategic Materials are two of the few rare-earth mining companies not owned by China.