403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump claims ‘Calmer’ Zelensky asked for ‘more weapons’ in Vatican
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed that during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican, Zelensky appeared “calmer” and seemed more open to negotiating a deal with Russia than he had been during their tense encounter in the White House in February. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, Trump commented that the tone of the meeting was different, noting that Zelensky now seemed more willing to make a deal.
Trump observed that Zelensky seemed to understand the situation better, and he believed that Zelensky was more inclined to negotiate now than before. “I see him as calmer. I think he understands the picture. And I think he wants to make a deal,” Trump stated.
Trump had previously shared with Time magazine that under any peace agreement, Crimea would remain part of Russia, a reality that even Zelensky “understands,” according to Trump. When asked if Zelensky was now prepared to accept this, Trump said, “Oh, I think so, yeah.”
While Zelensky has consistently rejected recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, Trump has criticized this stance as detrimental to peace efforts. However, despite Trump’s positive take on Zelensky’s willingness to negotiate, the Ukrainian leader once again requested more military aid from the United States.
Trump revealed that Zelensky asked for more weapons, a request he had made repeatedly over the past three years. Trump acknowledged that Ukraine was facing a significant challenge, fighting a much larger force, and emphasized that US military assistance, including $350 billion worth of weapons and cash, had been beneficial. He added that the US would continue to monitor the situation with respect to Russia.
Trump also expressed his disappointment over Russia’s renewed strikes in Ukraine after a brief Easter ceasefire. Despite Moscow’s claim that it only targets military sites, Ukraine has accused Russia of hitting civilian areas.
Meanwhile, Russia has reiterated its willingness to hold talks with Ukraine without preconditions, and Moscow’s official position remains that any long-term resolution must consider the territorial realities and address the conflict’s underlying causes.
Trump observed that Zelensky seemed to understand the situation better, and he believed that Zelensky was more inclined to negotiate now than before. “I see him as calmer. I think he understands the picture. And I think he wants to make a deal,” Trump stated.
Trump had previously shared with Time magazine that under any peace agreement, Crimea would remain part of Russia, a reality that even Zelensky “understands,” according to Trump. When asked if Zelensky was now prepared to accept this, Trump said, “Oh, I think so, yeah.”
While Zelensky has consistently rejected recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, Trump has criticized this stance as detrimental to peace efforts. However, despite Trump’s positive take on Zelensky’s willingness to negotiate, the Ukrainian leader once again requested more military aid from the United States.
Trump revealed that Zelensky asked for more weapons, a request he had made repeatedly over the past three years. Trump acknowledged that Ukraine was facing a significant challenge, fighting a much larger force, and emphasized that US military assistance, including $350 billion worth of weapons and cash, had been beneficial. He added that the US would continue to monitor the situation with respect to Russia.
Trump also expressed his disappointment over Russia’s renewed strikes in Ukraine after a brief Easter ceasefire. Despite Moscow’s claim that it only targets military sites, Ukraine has accused Russia of hitting civilian areas.
Meanwhile, Russia has reiterated its willingness to hold talks with Ukraine without preconditions, and Moscow’s official position remains that any long-term resolution must consider the territorial realities and address the conflict’s underlying causes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment