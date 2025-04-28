Wildfire Rages For Fourth Day In Karak's Hills

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A wildfire in the hills of Kando Khel and Chani Khel in Karak district has been burning for the fourth consecutive day, with authorities yet to bring it under control.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Asif Khattak, the fire has engulfed the entire mountainous area, resulting in the deaths of several wild animals.

Khattak said rescue teams are continuously engaged in firefighting operations, but difficult terrain and strong winds hamper efforts to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, officials managed to contain a fire that broke out last night in the Shamsaki hills.

Residents have urged the administration to intensify efforts to extinguish the fires in Kando Khel and Chani Khel to prevent further loss of life and property.