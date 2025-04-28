Wildfire Rages For Fourth Day In Karak's Hills
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Asif Khattak, the fire has engulfed the entire mountainous area, resulting in the deaths of several wild animals.
Khattak said rescue teams are continuously engaged in firefighting operations, but difficult terrain and strong winds hamper efforts to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, officials managed to contain a fire that broke out last night in the Shamsaki hills.
Also Read: Five Killed, One Injured in Firing Incident in Peshawar's Phandoo Area
Residents have urged the administration to intensify efforts to extinguish the fires in Kando Khel and Chani Khel to prevent further loss of life and property.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment