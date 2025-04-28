403
Macron gets ignored throughout Trump–Zelensky meeting in Vatican
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron was noticeably excluded during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican on Saturday. Video footage from the event showed Macron being sidelined, despite Zelensky’s apparent expectation that he would join the conversation.
The two leaders, Trump and Zelensky, had previously met in February at the White House, where they discussed a potential US-Ukraine minerals agreement and a ceasefire with Russia. That meeting ended abruptly following a tense exchange involving Vice President JD Vance.
At the Vatican, footage showed Zelensky walking toward the seating area with Trump, glancing back several times, seemingly anticipating Macron’s inclusion. Three chairs were initially set up, signaling a three-way discussion. As Macron approached, Zelensky warmly greeted him and gestured for him to join. However, moments before the meeting began, a staff member discreetly removed the third chair, and Trump, maintaining a firm posture, indicated that the conversation would be exclusive to him and Zelensky.
Zelensky’s demeanor shifted from confidence to visible tension upon realizing that the meeting would proceed without Macron. The 15-minute conversation took place amid rising tensions, with Trump reportedly pressuring Zelensky to accept a proposal from the US, which includes freezing the conflict along current front lines and recognizing Crimea as part of Russia. Zelensky has firmly rejected this offer.
Trump had previously stated in an interview that “Crimea will stay with Russia,” reiterating his stance that Zelensky “has no cards to play.” Macron, a key supporter of Ukraine, has consistently advocated for peace terms that preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty. However, Russia has emphasized that any peace deal must address the core issues of the conflict, including Ukraine’s NATO aspirations.
Trump also expressed satisfaction with ongoing negotiations between the US and Russia, following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff earlier that week.
