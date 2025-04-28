403
Aakash Celebrates Exceptional JEE Mains 2025 Results With Over 8,056 Students Qualifying For JEE Advanced
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 28, 2025: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces an exceptional achievement in the JEE Mains 2025 (Session 2) examination. An impressive 8056 students from Aakash have successfully qualified for JEE Advance, highlighting the institute's dedication to helping students achieve their engineering dreams. The recent results, declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently, showcase the hard work of students and the quality coaching provided by Aakash, further strengthening its reputation as a top choice for engineering aspirants.
Among the successful candidates, 2 students in the Top 10, 9 students in the Top 50, 12 students in the Top 100, 18 students in the Top 200, 39 students in the Top 500, 81 students in the Top 1,000, and 403 students in the Top 5,000, highlighting the institute's commitment to fostering academic excellence.
Students from Aakash's classroom programs have set new benchmarks with their outstanding performances across various states Shreyas Lohiya and Kushagra Baingaha emerged as the topper from Uttar Pradesh, while Harssh A Gupta secured the top position in Telangana. Harsh Jha achieved the highest rank in Delhi (NCT). Additionally, Amogh Bansal led the rankings in Haryana, and Bashir Ahamad secured the top spot in Ladakh. Their exceptional achievements underscore Aakash's commitment to academic excellence and student success.
Top achievers included Shreyas Lohiya from Lucknow, who secured a perfect score of 100 in both Mathematics and Physics. Kushagra Baingaha from Kanpur and Devya Rustagi from Gurugram also achieved full marks in both subjects. Other students who scored a perfect 100 in Physics were Harsh Jha from Delhi, Sarvesh Anand S from Vellore, Yash Kumar from Ranchi, Aditya Kumar from Gurgaon, Keshav Bansal from Chandigarh, Riddhima Singh from Noida, and Sahil Ray from Greater Noida. In Mathematics, Kushagra Baingaha from Kanpur, Harsh Jha from Delhi, Devya Rustagi from Gurugram, Sarvesh Anand S from Vellore, Yash Kumar from Ranchi and Aditya Kumar from Gurgaon, Keshav Bansal from Chandigarh and Riddhima Singh from Noida, Sahil Ray from Greater Noida scored 100 in Physics. Sarvesh Anand S from Vellore, Rujul Garg and Ayush Agrawal from Gurugram demonstrated exceptional proficiency with a flawless score of 100.
The students attributed their success to consistent preparation and the systematic approach of Aakash's study programs.“The thoughtfully designed curriculum and the guidance of experienced faculty at Aakash were instrumental in helping us navigate the extensive syllabus with confidence,” they shared
Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said,“These outstanding JEE Mains 2025 results are more than just number, they are stories of ambition, resilience, and the transformative power of education. At Aakash, we are deeply proud to be a part of each student's journey, helping them rise above challenges and unlock their true potential. The success of students qualifying for JEE Advanced, along with our state and national toppers, stands as a testament to the rigorous academic environment, expert mentorship, and unwavering commitment we bring to every classroom. This achievement fuels our belief that when preparation meets the right guidance, excellence becomes inevitable. Congratulations to our students, parents, and faculty, this is your moment, and the future you've worked so hard for begins today.''
JEE (Mains) is structured in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to enhance their scores. While JEE Advanced exclusively facilitates admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main serves as the gateway to numerous National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges across India. Participation in JEE Main is a prerequisite for appearing in JEE Advanced.
AESL is recognized for offering thorough and effective preparation programs for students aiming to excel in high-stakes medical (NEET) and engineering entrance exams (JEE), as well as competitive exams like NTSE and Olympiads. The institute is dedicated to delivering top-quality test preparation services that empower students to realize their full potential and succeed in their academic pursuits.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE), School/Board exams and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
AESL has a pan India network of over 400+ centres with over 400,000+ currently enrolled students and has established an unassailable market position and brand value over the last 36 years. It is committed to providing the highest quality test preparation services to unlock students' true potential and achieve success in their academic endeavours.
AESL takes a student-centric approach to test preparation, recognizing that every student is unique and has individual needs. It has a team of highly qualified and experienced instructors who are passionate about helping students achieve their dreams. The company's programmes are designed to be flexible and its teaching methodologies are backed by the latest technologies to ensure that students are well-prepared for their exams.
