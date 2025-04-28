403
White House plans on assessing representatives` loyalty to Trump
(MENAFN) A new report from the Wall Street Journal reveals that the U.S. government will begin evaluating federal employees based on their loyalty to President Donald Trump. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which oversees human resources for the federal government, has been tasked with implementing this assessment.
According to memos from OPM Acting Director Chuck Ezell, high-ranking civil servants will be assessed on their ability to faithfully execute the law and the president’s policies. The documents suggest that advancing Trump’s agenda will be considered the "most critical element" in evaluating the officials’ performance.
The new evaluation program is expected to be rolled out across U.S. government agencies by the start of fiscal year 2026. While civil servants have been evaluated before based on various factors like leadership and business acumen, this new program will put a stronger focus on alignment with Trump’s policies.
Previously, during President Joe Biden’s administration, staffing policies emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Critics of DEI initiatives argued that they prioritized identity over merit, leading to claims of divisiveness and reduced standards. In response, Trump signed executive orders to eliminate DEI initiatives across the federal government.
The report also mentioned that OPM is working to approve new positions within federal agencies, which is seen as an attempt by the Trump administration to centralize control over hiring and firing decisions. Additionally, the OPM will continue downsizing efforts started by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, in his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk recently announced plans to scale back his involvement with the agency, although he will continue to dedicate a portion of his time to government matters.
