Karan Tacker To Ring In His Birthday Week While Working On ‘Bhay’ In London

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Popular television actor Karan Tacker is going to have a work-filled birthday week as he continues shooting for his next“Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery” in London.

The actor will be marking his special week on set, juggling both celebrations and his commitment to the thrilling new series. Karan, who is flying to London for the final leg of the shoot, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his journey. Sharing a photo from the plane, the actor revealed that he will be spending his birthday week working while shooting for Bhay.

The 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' actor captioned the post,“It's a party when work week coincides with birthday week. #LondonBound.”

The upcoming show explores the eerie and fascinating events surrounding Gaurav Tiwari's life and career. A real-life paranormal investigator, Tiwari devoted his life to unraveling the mysteries of the unseen, with his story filled with eerie encounters and chilling revelations. Now, in "Bhay," his journey comes to life on screen, as Karan takes on the role, bringing Tiwari's legacy and spine-tingling experiences to the forefront.

The show boasts a stellar cast, including Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra.“Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery” is a cinematic retelling of the life of Gaurav Tiwari, an Indian paranormal investigator who devoted his life to unraveling the mysteries of the unseen. Tiwari was found dead due to asphyxiation at his Dwarka home on July 7, 2016. While his death was officially ruled as accidental, many still question the conclusion, fueling ongoing debate.

Karan Tacker had previously described stepping into the shoes of Gaurav Tiwari as one of the most immersive and rewarding experiences of his career.

In a statement, he shared,“His life was a fascinating blend of science and spirituality, belief and skepticism, and his thought of“knowledge cancels fear” is what drew me to do this show Bhay is an exploration of the unknown and a tribute to a man who dedicated himself to unveiling the mysteries that lie beyond our understanding and helping out people from the beyond Bringing this story to life has been both exciting and humbling, and I can't wait for audiences to embark on this chilling journey with us.”