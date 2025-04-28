403
Estonian leader unveils what Trump informed him regarding Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump assured Estonian President Alar Karis that he would remain engaged in the Ukraine peace process, stating that an end to the conflict was "quite close." Karis shared this during a conversation with Trump at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, where the two leaders were seated together. Prior to the ceremony, Trump also had a brief meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
Karis revealed that he encouraged Trump to continue supporting the peace process and not disengage, to which Trump responded positively, mentioning his recent meeting with Zelensky. However, Karis did not press for further details on that discussion.
The two leaders also touched on transatlantic relations, with Trump reaffirming their importance. Karis noted that Trump agreed these relations should be improved.
Following his meeting with Zelensky and the funeral, Trump criticized Russia for missile strikes in Ukraine, calling them unjustified and threatening new sanctions. Moscow, however, insists it targets only military installations and strategic facilities. Despite the Easter ceasefire announced by President Putin, Russian forces have continued long-range attacks on Ukrainian military sites.
Trump also questioned whether Putin truly wanted peace, suggesting that Russia's recent missile strikes indicated otherwise, and implied that stronger measures, including sanctions, might be necessary. This comment came as Putin reiterated Moscow's readiness for unconditional talks with Ukraine during discussions with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
