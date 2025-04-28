Qatar's Younousse, Tijan Climb To 10Th Place In FIVB World Rankings
Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar's men's beach volleyball players, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, have risen to 10th place in the newly released International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) world rankings.
The updated standings saw notable shifts at the top, with Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sørum taking over the number one spot. Meanwhile, Sweden's David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig moved into second place.
Germany's duo, Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler, who had previously held the top ranking for a significant period, dropped to fourth place.
