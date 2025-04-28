Ashi Singh On Playing A Lawyer In ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’: It Pushed Me To Grow As An Actor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Ashi Singh will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the upcoming show“Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil.”

Recently, she shared how this role has pushed her to grow as an actor. Speaking about her role, Ashi shared,“The moment I read about Kairi, I knew she was someone I wanted to bring to life. Kairi is someone who is managing the chaos of raising her family, working part-time, and excelling in her studies. She is in final year law and is determined to become a lawyer.”

“She believes in doing what's right and never backs down from standing up for herself or others, especially when unsolicited opinions come her way, this is something I find very inspiring. What also excites me is the quirky, offbeat love story at the heart of the show. As an actor, I always look for roles that push me to grow, and Kairi is definitely doing that for me,” Singh added.

Talking about his role, Shabir Ahluwalia had earlier stated in a statement,“My character is quite different; he is not a perfect guy. He is a little flawed and has got his quirks. It is not the so-called hero that you are used to seeing on television or in movies, so it is very interesting to play the role. It was a conscious decision for me to take up a role which is different from what I have done so far.”

“Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil” will star Shabir as Yug, a character that marks a departure from his usual“adarsh” roles. The story revolves around Kairi, a strong-willed and compassionate young woman raised in a middle-class Delhi household. From a young age, Kairi has shouldered the responsibility of raising her three younger siblings, shaping her into a fiercely independent individual with strong values.

Interestingly, as per the latest reports, the show is being touted as the first AI-driven fiction television series, marking a unique experiment in the world of television.

The upcoming family drama will soon air on Sony SAB.