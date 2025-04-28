403
Russia, US Share Common Viewpoints on Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia and the United States share “many elements” in their views regarding Ukraine, but it is still too early to discuss any concrete terms for an agreement.
Additionally, Peskov emphasized that United States Leader Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine aligns in several key aspects with Russia’s position.
