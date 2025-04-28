AI Browser Shift Sparks Alarms Over Online Privacy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A bold step into AI-powered web browsing has arrived with Perplexity's launch of its new Comet browser, sharply intensifying debates around user surveillance and data privacy. The company, best known for its AI-driven search engine, announced that Comet would seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence to enhance browsing, but analysts caution that the browser's data collection practices could mark a concerning new standard for digital tracking.

Perplexity's Comet browser is being marketed as a cutting-edge platform that combines search, summarisation, and predictive content generation directly within the browsing experience. However, close examination of Comet's functionality and privacy settings reveals that the browser is designed to track nearly every user interaction, including browsing history, clicked links, time spent on pages, and content engagement patterns. Unlike conventional browsers that offer private or incognito modes, Comet's infrastructure operates under a system where continuous data collection is a default rather than an option.

Perplexity, which has been positioning itself as a challenger to major players like Google and Microsoft, insists that the tracking features are intended to refine user experience by making browsing smarter and more intuitive. The company states that the AI behind Comet needs a rich stream of behavioural data to provide real-time search recommendations, summarise articles, and predict the user's next move. Critics argue that this functionality comes at the expense of fundamental privacy expectations, warning that Comet may normalise pervasive surveillance under the guise of personalisation.

Scrutiny has intensified as privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts have dissected Perplexity's public statements and policies. Although the company claims that user data will be anonymised and aggregated, sceptics point out that behavioural fingerprints are notoriously difficult to de-identify. Comprehensive behavioural datasets can often be traced back to individuals through cross-referencing with other information, effectively neutralising the value of anonymisation.

Technologists highlight that Comet's approach differs from traditional AI-enhanced browsers like Opera's Aria or Microsoft's Edge integrations with ChatGPT. Where others have focused on AI-assisted features without fundamentally altering how data is collected or stored, Comet appears to weave data harvesting directly into its operating model. Users of Comet effectively become participants in a continuous feedback loop, with their digital movements serving as training material for the platform's evolving algorithms.

Concerns have also been raised about the transparency of Perplexity's data storage practices. Official materials are vague on details regarding where user data is hosted, how long it is retained, and under what circumstances it may be shared with third parties. Legal experts warn that without explicit user consent or clear delineation of rights, Perplexity could be skating on thin compliance ice, particularly in jurisdictions with robust data protection frameworks like the European Union under GDPR.

Cybersecurity analysts argue that the launch of Comet could signal a broader trend where AI integration pushes companies to amass more intimate user data to maintain competitive edges. If Comet's model proves financially successful, it could prompt larger technology firms to follow similar practices, potentially reshaping norms around digital privacy at an accelerated pace. The balance between AI innovation and privacy safeguards, already precarious, may become even more difficult to maintain.

Early testers of Comet have reported that the browser offers undeniably swift and contextually rich search experiences. Summarised content, predictive answers, and integrated query suggestions create a browsing environment that feels intuitive and efficient. Yet these same users have also flagged that the price of this convenience appears to be unprecedented levels of behavioural exposure.

Privacy-conscious users and digital rights groups have begun issuing advisories warning against adopting Comet without a full understanding of the privacy implications. Some have compared the platform to surveillance-heavy practices employed by social media giants over the past decade, arguing that browsers have historically been a last bastion of relative user autonomy online. If Comet's model gains traction, they warn, the traditional boundary between passive browsing and active surveillance could collapse.

Industry insiders note that Perplexity's timing is strategic. As consumers grow accustomed to AI-driven conveniences, the trade-off between privacy and performance is becoming less visible to the average user. A growing segment of internet users appears willing to exchange personal data for more tailored, efficient services, even if the long-term consequences remain unclear.

Some experts suggest that regulatory intervention may become necessary if Comet and similar technologies erode existing privacy protections. They advocate for updated digital rights frameworks that account for the unique risks posed by AI-powered browsing tools, including mandates for opt-in data collection, clear data retention policies, and meaningful user control over personal information.

