The World's First Museum Was Curated By A Princess. A Tour Reveals The Origins Of The Zodiac, Calculus And Writing

MENAFN - The Conversation) Around 2,500 years ago, a princess living in what is now modern-day Iraq collected a number of artefacts, including a statue, a boundary stone and a mace head. The items, which show signs of preservation, date from around 2100 BCE to 600 BCE. This collection, it is generally thought, was the world's first known“museum”.

Between Two Rivers , by Oxford scholar Moudhy Al-Rashid , tells the story of ancient Mesopotamia, a period in world history sometimes known as a“forgotten age”.

While Mesopotamian history is innately fascinating, Al-Rashid also notes its many historical“world firsts” : the first known writing system , the potter's wheel, the first record of beer production and advances in agriculture .

Review: Between Two Rivers: Ancient Mesopotamia and the Birth of History – Moudhy Al-Rashid (Hodder Press)

The first museum

The world's first known museum, and its curator, Ennigaldi-Nanna , are among these many firsts. The daughter of the Neo-Babylonian king Nabonidus , Ennigaldi-Nanna was a priestess at the temple of the moon deity, as well as a princess.

Both Ennigaldi-Nanna and Nabonidus were keenly interested in history. Indeed, Nabonidus' interest in excavating old temples and describing his findings once saw him described as the“first archaeologist”. This makes these figures well suited as the book's central focus.

At its heart, Between Two Rivers is an ode to the power of history. It builds a persuasive case for history writing as a particularly human impulse, and for how lives of people living thousands of years ago can reflect and shape our modern lives in unexpected ways.

10 museum objects

The book is organised around the ten items from Ennigaldi-Nanna's collection. This structural conceit creates a sense of unity, despite the diversity of topics the book covers. Each chapter is focused on one item. For example, an ancient granite mace head introduces a chapter on warfare , violence and death.

Moudhy Al-Rashid. Hachette

In chapter one, we are introduced to ancient Mesopotamian history. We're also introduced to the author herself. Al-Rashid punctuates her prose with personal recollections and humour, as well as touching reflections on her experience of motherhood. She is our companion, tour guide and teacher as we navigate this journey into the past, helping the reader feel a personal stake in the scholarly adventure ahead.

Other chapters explore cuneiform script (the world's first known writing), cities, leadership, education (including some of the earliest doodles by bored students), early scientific developments and the gods. The final three chapters look at economics, warfare and curator Ennigaldi-Nanna herself.

The book offers a useful timeline, though pictures of the ten ancient items and a map would have been useful additions.

Fun historical facts

The broad range of subjects, periods and people explored in this book results in the inclusion of many dazzling features of Mesopotamian history, rarely considered together. Indeed, there is a plethora of fun historical facts .

In the chapter on science, Al-Rashid notes the development of the zodiac and a mathematical precursor to modern calculus.

Five Amarna letters on display at the British Museum. Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin/Wikimedia Commons , CC BY

We get a brief overview of the fascinating diplomatic correspondence between New Kingdom Pharaohs and their West Asian vassals, known as the Amarna Letters . There is also the cuneiform tablet referencing the death of Alexander the Great, and an overview of the practice of divination (including an attempted palace coup).

These highlights from ancient evidence are balanced against frequent commentary from the author. She notes the less glamorous nature of much of it, such as economic texts and legal agreements.

Indeed, Al-Rashid is careful to note the limits of the evidence used to build this vivid picture of ancient Mesopotamia. She notes the difficulties of learning Sumerian , the world's first known language, written in the intricate cuneiform script. In her chapter on leadership, she notes that further evidence for powerful women leaders may yet be discovered, while discussing what is currently known of these figures.

Sumerian, the world's first known language, was written in cuneiform – like the script on this clay tablet. Louvre, photographed by Gary Todd/Flickr

The author's transparency and expert handling of evidence puts the reader at ease, while subtly championing the importance of continued studies in this field. This is timely, as the academic field of Mesopotamian history has seen significant cuts in the last decade.

Rediscovering cultural riches

Despite the rich cultural legacy of this region, Mesopotamian history is largely unknown in the modern day. While 21st-century audiences are often familiar with the works of Plato , Homer and Virgil , they may struggle to identify Enheduanna – a princess, priestess, and poetess who lived over 4,000 years ago – as the world's first known author, or Sin-leqe-uninni as the editor of the Epic of Gilgamesh.

This is likely due to the circumstances around the recovery of the Mesopotamian writing script , cuneiform. This style of writing faded from use around the 1st century CE, and was only re-deciphered in 1857 CE. This meant that for almost two millennia, awareness of the Mesopotamian cultural legacy almost entirely disappeared.

The Standard of Ur mosaic, from around 2500 BCE, shows scenes of feasting and fighting from ancient Mesopotamia. Wikimedia Commons

This modern lack of awareness of Mesopotamian history is slowly changing. Between Two Rivers is part of an emerging trend in the field of Assyriology - the study of the languages, literature, history, laws and sciences of Mesopotamia - for producing accessible works, for non-specialist audiences.

Between Two Rivers further demonstrates the usefulness of this approach in bringing the riches of the ancient Near East to modern audiences.

Changing times

In recent years, we have seen new translations of the famous Mesopotamian epic Gilgamesh , and the first volume dedicated to the works of the world's first known author, Enheduanna.

There are new books on Mesopotamian religion and the cuneiform script by Irving Finkel , who has been an ambassador for the discipline for many years. Indeed, Al-Rashid notes his influence.

To write a book like this one, the author needs to have both mastery over the subject material and an engaging style of communication. Al-Rashid excels in both areas. For general audiences, Between Two Rivers is a fascinating, balanced introduction to this complex – and at times elusive – ancient world.