43 More Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Yesterday Total Deaths: 52,243 Civil Defence

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 28 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 43 more Palestinians were killed, in brutal Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, the enclave's Civil Defence, said, yesterday.

Civil Defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said that, eight people, including three children and a woman, were killed, when the Zionist Israeli aircraft struck a tent, housing displaced persons, near Hamad City, north-west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In another attack, an illegal Israeli airstrike killed five Palestinians and wounded several others, some seriously, in Deir-al-Balah, in central Gaza, Basal added.

He also reported that six other people were killed and 20 others injured, in an Israeli airstrike on a cafe, near the entrance to the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps, in the central Gaza Strip.

Basal added that, at least four children were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a gathering of children, in the town of al-Zawayda, in the central Gaza Strip.

Eight Palestinian people, including three children, were murdered, when Israeli aircraft targeted a gathering of Palestinians, in the Tuffah neighbourhood, northeast of Gaza City.

At least 12 other Palestinians were killed in another Israeli air and artillery attacks on several homes in the Shuja'iyya, al-Zeitoun, and al-Tuffah neighbourhoods, east of Gaza City, according to Basal.

As usual,the bloodthirsty Israeli army has not commented on these incidents.

Since the Israeli regime resumed its inhumane military campaign in Gaza, on March 18, at least 2,151 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,598 others injured, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza, since the war began in Oct, 2023, to 52,243, with 117,639 people injured, according to health authorities in Gaza, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA