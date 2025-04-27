Zelensky: We Keep Our Positions Strong To Ensure Every Opportunity For Proper Diplomacy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) No evidence of the Russian army preparing for a ceasefire has been recorded. Following the Easter holidays, the invaders resumed their usual assault operations at the front.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“We keep our positions strong to ensure every opportunity for proper diplomacy. The Russians often claim readiness to consider American proposals, but no preparations by their army for a real ceasefire have been observed,” he said.

Zelensky further noted that after Easter, the invaders intensified their assault activities, advancing at the cost of significant losses.“Daily battles at the front make it clear that Russia is attempting to mislead the world-including the United States and others-while deliberately prolonging the war. This is why pressure is needed. We must intensify efforts to ensure Russia takes the necessary steps to end this war. Yesterday's meetings in the Vatican and Rome confirmed that our partners understand what is happening,” the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky reminded that it would soon be fifty days since Russia ignored the United States' proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire.

Photo: President's Office