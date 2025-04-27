Perseus Mining Proceeds With Development Of Nyanzaga Gold Project

overview

Perth, Western Australia/ April 28, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to announce that a Final Investment Decision ( FID ) has been taken to develop the Nyanzaga Gold Project ( NGP ) in Tanzania, following an update of the NGP Feasibility Study ( FS ).

Perseus has committed to invest approximately US$523 million (including contingency) to develop and prepare for the operation of the mine that is expected to produce first gold in Q1 2027. The NGP development will be solely financed via interest free, intercompany loans provided by Perseus from its existing cash and bullion balance of US$801 million as of 31 March 2025.

In anticipation of an affirmative FID, Perseus has spent approximately US$27.5 million to date to build project team capacity and commence early works that include site establishment, installation of temporary construction accommodation, and bulk earthworks as well as implementing the Relocation Action Plan ( RAP ) to construct new dwellings for people impacted by future construction and operating activities.

The updated FS incorporates findings and recommendations from a range of comprehensive technical assessments made by Perseus's technical team. Notably, Perseus has opted for a large scale, wholly open-pit mining operation, for the first phase of development, in preference to a smaller scale, combined open pit - underground option contemplated by the previous owners. Key metrics associated with the NGP include the following:

Production & Cost Metrics (100% basis):



Total gold production over an 11-year, Phase 1 mine life is currently estimated to be 2.01 Moz based on a JORC 2012 Probable Ore Reserve of 52.0 Mt @ 1.40 g/t gold for 2.3 Moz .



Gold production averages over 200,000 ounces of gold per annum from FY28 to FY35 , with peak production of 246,000 ounces in FY28.



Over the life of the mine, the estimated average All-In Site Cost ( AISC ) is US$1,211/oz .

Capital cost for the plant and site infrastructure is estimated at US$472 million inclusive of US$49 million of contingency, and pre-production capital of US$51 million , giving a total capital cost to first gold pour of US$523 million .



Investment Metrics (100% basis) 1 :

Applying Perseus's assumed long-term gold price of US$2,100/oz , the NGP's investment metrics include:



Undiscounted free cashflow pre-tax of US$1,133 million and post-tax of US$706 million , (or US$2,252 million pre-tax and US$1,471 million post-tax at a gold price of US$2,700/oz .)



Net Present Value (NPV10%) of US$404 million pre-tax and US$202 million post-tax, (or US$1,010 million pre-tax and US$617 million post-tax at a gold price of US$2,700/oz ).

Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 26% pre-tax and 19% post-tax (or 45% pre-tax and 34% post-tax at a gold price of US$2,700/oz ).



The FID to proceed with developing the NGP builds upon Perseus's demonstrated capacity to successfully develop and efficiently operate modern gold mines on the African continent. Perseus has previously successfully developed, and is now operating three gold mines including Edikan, Sissingué, and most recently, the Yaouré gold mine that was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget in 2020, using many of the same team that will be deployed on the NGP development. The FID also comes following constructive engagement with the Government of Tanzania to clarify terms of an existing Framework Agreement that sets out the basis on which the NGP will be developed and operated, as well as the Shareholder's Agreement between the Tanzanian Government and Perseus.1

A second phase of resource definition drilling is currently underway at the NGP with the aim of converting Inferred Mineral Resources into Indicated Mineral Resources, which would potentially enable the Ore Reserve to be materially expanded and the life of the NGP operation extended during the second phase of the Project, beyond the currently projected 11-year mine life.

1 Note: Perseus owns an 80% contributing interest in the NGP together with the Government of Tanzania who owns a 20% non-contributing interest.

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

Technical Disclosure:

All Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources were calculated as of 28 April 2025 and have been prepared in accordance with the standards set out in the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves dated December 2012 (the JORC Code) and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (NI 43-101). The JORC Code is the accepted reporting standard for the Australian Stock Exchange Limited (ASX).

The definitions of Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as set forth in the JORC Code (2012) have been reconciled to the definitions set forth in the CIM Definition Standards. If the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the definitions in the JORC Code, there would be no substantive difference in such Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Competent Person Statement:

All production targets referred to in this report are underpinned by estimated Ore Reserves which have been prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code.

The information in this report that relate to Mineral Resources for the Nyanzaga Gold Project is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Daniel Saunders, a Competent Person, a full-time employee of Perseus Mining and Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Saunders, has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the“Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mr Saunders consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves for the Nyanzaga Gold Project is based on information compiled by Mr Adrian Ralph, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Ralph is a full-time employee of Perseus Mining. Mr Ralph has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the“Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Ralph consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaouré Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingué Gold Mine without any major disruption, development of a mine at Nyanzaga, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.