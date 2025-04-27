Tourists Discover Treasure In Czech Republic

MENAFN - AzerNews) Two tourists have discovered a treasure valued at €300,600 on the slope of a low mountain near the town of Dvur in the Czech Republic,reports.

The tourists handed over two boxes containing gold coins, jewelry, and other items with a total weight of 7 kilograms to the police, who were called to the scene.

The archaeology department of the Ministry of the Interior has reported that the coins weigh 3.7 kilograms and are made of gold. Experts are examining other metal items found in the treasure. The boxes were hidden in an artificially created stone mound at the edge of a forest area that was abandoned in the 20th century.

Inside an aluminum container emerging from the surface of the hillside, there were a total of 598 coins divided into 11 columns and wrapped in cloth.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a metal box found nearly a meter away from the first contained items made of yellow metal, including 16 cigarette cases, 10 bracelets, a finely woven bag, a comb, a keychain, and a powder container.