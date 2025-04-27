Trinidad Leaders Vow Economic Reboot And Crime Crackdown

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Trinidad and Tobago's political landscape intensified as the ruling People's National Movement and the opposition United National Congress delivered final appeals to voters, promising to revitalise the economy and curb surging crime rates ahead of Monday's election. Both parties, addressing energetic crowds across the islands, positioned economic resilience and public safety as their foremost commitments.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley, leading the PNM, outlined a vision to modernise the nation's energy sector, aiming to reduce dependence on traditional oil and gas revenues. He emphasised the government's recent investments in petrochemical diversification and pledged further incentives for private sector innovation. Rowley told supporters at the final rally in Port of Spain that Trinidad and Tobago was poised to become a leader in renewable energy development within the Caribbean, highlighting strategic partnerships forged over the past year.

Facing him is Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the UNC leader and former prime minister, who argued that the nation's economy had stagnated under Rowley's administration. She proposed a sweeping reform agenda focused on expanding small businesses, enhancing digital infrastructure, and creating a more attractive environment for foreign direct investment. Addressing a crowd in Chaguanas, Persad-Bissessar promised tax breaks for entrepreneurs, the creation of special economic zones, and a stronger push for technology-driven job creation.

Both parties were sharply critical of each other's records, with crime emerging as a central issue. The murder rate in Trinidad and Tobago remains one of the highest in the region, prompting growing public anxiety. Rowley defended his administration's efforts, citing increased police funding, the establishment of specialised crime units, and a controversial plan to integrate more military support into urban crime prevention operations. He asserted that these measures were beginning to show tangible results, although many independent crime monitors have pointed to fluctuating figures that suggest broader systemic reforms may be necessary.

Persad-Bissessar, meanwhile, accused the government of mismanaging national security and proposed a different model, centred around community policing and intelligence-led operations. She promised a full restructuring of the police service leadership, the introduction of new surveillance technologies, and stronger rehabilitation initiatives aimed at youth involvement in gang activities. Speaking passionately, she told supporters that the country needed“a government that could win back the streets and restore public trust.”

Energy diversification remains a complicated issue for Trinidad and Tobago, a country historically reliant on hydrocarbons for revenue. Though energy prices globally have stabilised from earlier volatility, concerns persist about long-term sustainability. Rowley's government has signed agreements with international partners to explore hydrogen and wind energy ventures, while continuing to develop natural gas infrastructure, including new liquefied natural gas facilities. However, critics argue that tangible benefits from these projects have been slow to materialise for the wider population.

Persad-Bissessar's economic strategy also aims to pivot from reliance on hydrocarbons, but she placed greater emphasis on tourism, manufacturing, and education as new pillars for economic growth. She promised an immediate review of regulatory hurdles stifling non-energy sectors and pledged to fast-track foreign investment approvals if elected. Analysts note that such structural changes would require significant legislative reforms, which could prove challenging in a polarised political environment.

The electoral battle has also been shaped by broader concerns over governance and transparency. Allegations of corruption and mismanagement have surfaced throughout the campaign, with both major parties accusing each other of failing to uphold standards of accountability. Persad-Bissessar vowed to strengthen anti-corruption bodies and implement tighter oversight on government procurement, while Rowley pointed to the establishment of new integrity commissions and the tightening of campaign finance regulations as evidence of his government's commitment to clean governance.

Polling data leading into the election suggested a tight race, with neither party holding a decisive lead. Voter turnout is expected to be a key determinant, with particular attention on young voters, many of whom have expressed disillusionment with the traditional political establishment. Rising unemployment and concerns over the cost of living have also featured prominently in public debates, with both parties promising measures to boost job creation and ease inflationary pressures.

