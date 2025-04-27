403
Egypt Calls for Calm, Restraint After Kashmir Attack
(MENAFN) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty engaged in separate phone conversations with Indian and Pakistani officials on Saturday, urging calm and restraint following a deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The Egyptian foreign ministry released statements on Sunday detailing these discussions.
During his call with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Abdelatty emphasized the need for measured responses at this critical juncture to prevent further escalation and ensure regional stability. He also reiterated Egypt’s firm stance against all forms of terrorism and extremism. Both leaders exchanged insights on the situation in South Asia, considering the impact of the recent attack.
In a separate conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Abdelatty once again called for de-escalation and calm, stressing the importance of safeguarding security in South Asia. The statement added that Dar outlined Pakistan's position on the current regional developments.
The tragic attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday, where gunmen killed at least 25 people and injured several others, has escalated tensions. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack and responded by taking several punitive actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing borders, and expelling Pakistani personnel.
