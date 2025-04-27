403
US Tariff Policies Impact Soybean Industry
(MENAFN) The U.S. soybean industry is facing significant challenges due to tariff policies, leading to market losses and rising uncertainty, which could result in broader economic repercussions, according to a U.S. farmer who spoke with the media in a recent interview.
China has historically been a crucial export destination for American soybeans. "Fifty percent of all of American soybeans were exported to China," explained Corey Goodhue, a farmer from Iowa in the Midwest.
He added that as the market shrinks, there is increased difficulty in finding alternative markets for U.S. soybeans. "The more of the market we lose, we have to find a new home for those acres (of soybeans), and that's difficult. It's limited where else we can take them right now," Goodhue shared.
Goodhue urged lawmakers to offer more stability in the market. "Different tariff ideas every day, every week ... how do we plan as a business for that?" he questioned.
Iowa, one of the nation's primary agricultural regions, is already feeling the financial strain. Goodhue pointed out that declining farm revenues are triggering a ripple effect across local communities, including reduced investments by cooperatives, slower commercial activities, and job cuts in related industries.
