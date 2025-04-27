Pooja Hegde Poses In A 70-Year-Old Saree From Her Vintage Closet

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde picked out something very special to her heart from her vintage closet.

The 'Deva' actress posed in a 70 year old Kanjivaram saree. The green saree with a beautiful blue border was paired with a blouse matching the border.

Making for a true Southern beauty, Hegde opted for a gold necklace with complimentary earrings, and green bangles.

Enhancing her look multifold, she also wore a gajra, with her open hair parted in the middle.

Hegde shared that wearing this saree took her back to photographs of her grandmother in such sarees, along with the fresh smell of mallige in the house before going for a wedding and the aromas of the wet mangalore mud after the first rains.

"From the vintage closet, a 70 YEAR old stunning saree.. It took me back to the images of my beautiful Ajji (grandma) in her kanjivarams going about her day, the fresh smell of mallige in the house before getting ready to go for a wedding and the aromas of the wet mangalore mud after the first rains...Oh, the beauty in the simplest things. Through the lens of time.. #retro," Hegde wrote.

Work-wise, she will next be seen in the Tamil romantic entertainer,“Retro,” opposite Surya. The“Kanimaa” track from the movie received a tremendous response from music lovers.

The diva revealed that her social media was filled with netizens recreating the hookstep from "Kanimaa".

Talking about the song, Hegde stated,“I am filled with joy upon seeing all the love and appreciation coming in for the 'Kanimaa' song and the hookstep. My social media is filled with people recreating the hookstep and enjoying the vibe of the track.”

Showing her gratitude for the audience, she went on to say,“Seeing everyone grooving to the song, there's no bigger validation as a performer. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy Retro on the big screens. See you in theatres!”