Prime Minister Meets Lebanon's Culture Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met here on Sunday with Minister of Culture of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Ghassan Salameh.

The agenda included ways to boost bilateral cooperation relations, the latest developments in Lebanon, and topics of common interest.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's relentless support for Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

His Excellency also stressed the need for the parties to fully commit to implementing the ceasefire agreement and for the Israeli occupation forces to withdraw from all Lebanese territories.