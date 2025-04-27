403
Rio De Janeiro Sees Historic Surge In New Businesses And Tourism In Early 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from Brazil's government and business registries show Rio de Janeiro registered 211,299 new businesses in the first quarter of 2025.
This marks the highest quarterly figure in the 216-year history of the state's commercial registry.
Of these, 22,638 are formal companies and 88,661 are micro-entrepreneurs. These numbers reflect a 31 percent increase over the same period in 2024 and a 24 percent jump over the previous record set in 2022.
Monthly averages now exceed 7,000 new companies. The capital city leads with 11,497 new businesses, followed by Niterói, Duque de Caxias , São Gonçalo, and Nova Iguaçu.
This trend shows that business activity is spreading beyond the capital to other urban centers.
Brazil as a whole also set a record, with more than 1.4 million new small business registrations in the first quarter. Micro-entrepreneurs account for 78 percent of these new registrations.
Nationally, the services sector leads new business creation, followed by commerce and manufacturing. The Southeast region, including Rio, dominates the country's new business numbers.
Rio de Janeiro Sees Historic Surge in New Businesses and Tourism in Early 2025
Several factors drive this growth. Local authorities have focused on simplifying regulations and expanding support for entrepreneurs.
The Centros de Atendimento ao Empreendedor provide free guidance to new business owners.
These centers handled over 22,900 cases from May 2024 to March 2025, helping entrepreneurs formalize businesses and comply with tax rules.
Rio's economic landscape also benefits from a strong tourism rebound. The city welcomed over 744,000 foreign visitors in the first quarter, a 51 percent increase over last year.
This tourism surge supports local businesses and creates jobs, especially in services and hospitality.
Nationally, Brazil hosted 3.74 million international visitors in the first quarter, the highest ever for this period.
Rio de Janeiro's diversified economy, improved infrastructure, and government incentives have attracted new ventures in technology, energy, and creative industries.
The city' port and international events further boost its business environment. These developments show that Rio's growth is not just a statistical anomaly.
The figures reflect a sustained effort to make the city and state more business-friendly, with real impacts on job creation and economic diversification.
