Latin America And Caribbean Cultural Festival Kicks Off At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Latin America and Caribbean Cultural Festival kicked off in Doha yesterday.

Organised by the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara, the event will continue until April 30 and draws broad participation from Latin American and Caribbean embassies accredited to the State of Qatar.

Deputy General Manager of Katara Saif Saad Al Dosari and a host of Their Excellencies the ambassadors from the participating countries attended the inauguration ceremony of this festival, which featured an exhibition showcasing art paintings at Building 47, Auditoriums 1 and 2, followed by a cinematic screening presented by the Embassy of Uruguay at Building 15 in Katara, offering visitors the opportunity to explore various aspects of Latin American and Caribbean culture and arts.

The programme features a diverse lineup of events, including musical performances, concerts, and art exhibitions, alongside art exhibitions showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of the peoples of those nations.

Additionally, these concerts and exhibitions will be held at numerous zones at Katara, mainly Katara Drama Theatre and the Open Plaza at Building 47, where visitors will enjoy thrilling art experiences that demonstrate the spirit of this vibrant zone.

Chief Executive Officer of the Katara Public Diplomacy Center Maryam Al Saad emphasized that this festival is an extraordinary event that offers the folks in Qatar an opportunity to explore cultures that are geographically distant yet intricately connected on a human level.