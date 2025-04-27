403
KERZNER INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW ONE&ONLY RESORT AND PRIVATE HOMES TO OPEN IN HUDSON VALLEY, NEW YORK
(MENAFN- PRCO) (23 April 2025) Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”), an independent developer and operator of luxury hospitality and residential properties, is pleased to announce the signing of One&Only’s second resort and community of Private Homes to be developed in the United States with Nolan Reynolds International (“NRI”). Located in Hudson Valley, New York, this new development will advance Kerzner and One&Only’s strategic growth in the American market, as the brand is gearing to welcome guests to One&Only Moonlight Basin, Montana, this year.
“Through our portfolio of One&Only resorts, Kerzner International continues unlocking destinations globally, redefining the ultraluxury experience in some of the world’s most inspiring locations. We are thrilled to announce our second One& Only destination in the United States –in Hyde Park, the soul of the Hudson River Valley,” says Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner. “One&Only offers guests meaningful, transformative experiences that are deeply connected to nature, culture and wellbeing. Hudson River Valley offers an incredible opportunity to create another truly unique and exceptional One&Only experience in North America.”
The resort is set against the backdrop of the dramatically seasonal and ever-changing landscape of the meadows of Hudson River Valley. A 90-minute drive from New York City and a 20-minute drive to the cultural offerings of Rhinebeck, the wellness-driven resort will be developed within the Culinary Institute of America (“CIA”)campus in Hyde Park, New York, on a 21-acre site. An idyllic retreat steeped in natural splendour and history, Hyde Park radiates the authentic American small-town charm.
“We are excited to work together with Nolan Reynolds International and Culinary Institute of America to expand further into North America,” says Juan Aguilar, President of Real Estate, Kerzner. “Built on shared values of sustainable design and community engagement, our partnership solidifies the foundation for continued success and legacy expansion in the United States.”
Hyde Park’s storied history and culture will be seamlessly interwoven within the resort’s architectural designs. The framework of the spaces will reflect the natural elements of its rustic surroundings. As with every One&Only resort, immersive one-off experiences will be created and will leverage its partnership with the Culinary Institute of America. The resort will take advantage of its prime location next to a global gastronomic destination while showcasing the region’s natural bounty and cultural richness.
“At NRI, we are honoured to be partners with Kerzner International on this unprecedented ultra-luxury destination resort in the United States,” says Brent Reynolds, CEO & Managing Partner of NRI. “This new One&Only resort embodies NRI’s ethos of creating exceptional experiences around the globe, grounded in holistic wellness, immersive learning, and authentic hospitality. We see this new venture as the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with Kerzner and its category-defining One&Only brand.”
This One&Only property will include 61 cabins, guest rooms and suites, two exceptional culinary experiences, and a Longevity Hub by the renowned Clinique La Prairie. In addition, the resort will introduce the brand’s second community of One&Only Private Homes in the United States. An exclusive collection of residences will combine the elevated comforts of home with the brand’s unrivalled amenities and service. Paying homage to the Culinary Institute of America and inspiring more culinary interests, the Private Homes will be meticulously designed with fully equipped chef’s kitchens.
“We are truly excited to bring One&Only to the Hudson Valley,” said CIA President Michiel Bakker. “The property’s proximity to the CIA will add to the already incredible suite of offerings available to its guests and residents alike. From the CIA’s student-run fine-dining restaurants to the opportunity to enroll in our recreational classes and culinary boot camps and learn from the chefs who have trained some of the top chefs in the industry, this truly will be a one-of-a-kind collaboration, creating unforgettable experiences.
