Myanmar Quake Leaves 3,763 Dead, Displaces Over 200,000
(MENAFN) Over 200,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes following a massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28, according to reports released on Saturday, which referenced the National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).
During the NDMC’s third meeting of the year on Friday in Nay Pyi Taw, Vice Senior General Soe Win, who leads the committee, detailed the widespread damage across 10 regions and states, including Nay Pyi Taw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, Magway, and Shan.
He confirmed that 3,763 lives have been lost, with 5,107 people injured and 110 still missing as of Friday. In total, 629,206 residents from 128,965 households have been directly impacted by the disaster.
By April 23, 48,656 displaced individuals had taken shelter in 135 relief centers, while another 159,239 had sought refuge on their own, the report stated.
Despite the disaster, more than 421,000 people are still living in their homes, which remain habitable, Soe Win noted.
Rescue teams are actively conducting search missions, assessing damages, and carrying out recovery operations in severely affected areas like Sagaing, Mandalay, and Nay Pyi Taw, he added.
The earthquake either flattened or seriously damaged over 63,000 houses, 6,700 schools, 5,400 monasteries, 5,300 pagodas, and numerous other structures including hospitals, roads, bridges, and dams.
International medical response teams, made up of 337 foreign personnel, have established temporary field hospitals in the hardest-hit zones and are working alongside local medical staff to provide treatment.
Soe Win emphasized that donations collected from both domestic and international contributors through the NDMC are being carefully managed and allocated to support rescue and recovery missions.
