Trump Could Pay Himself One Billion Over Mar-a-Lago Raid
(MENAFN) During a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, President Donald Trump claimed he could award himself $1 billion in damages from US government funds over the FBI’s 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Federal agents raided the Palm Beach property in August 2022 as part of an investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents during his first term. The case was later dismissed when a judge ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith lacked authority to prosecute the president.
Calling the search “illegal” and asserting that the FBI had been “forced” into the operation by then-President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, Trump told supporters: “These thugs are disgusting and we cannot let them get away with this stuff.” He confirmed that he had filed a lawsuit over the raid and assured the crowd he would be “winning” it.
Trump joked about the unusual situation of suing the US while serving as president: “There is only one problem… I am suing and I am the one that is supposed to settle. So maybe I will give myself $1 billion and give it all to charity. Does that make sense?” He added, “Donald Trump sues the US. Donald Trump becomes president. And now Donald Trump has to settle the suit… Isn’t that a strange position to be in? I have got to make a deal – I negotiate with myself.”
This unusual claim underscores Trump’s continued focus on the Mar-a-Lago raid, which he frames as politically motivated, while also blending legal arguments with characteristic showmanship before his supporters.
