Ashutosh Rana Honors Art And Music With Nitin Mukesh's Soulful Stage Performance

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana recently celebrated the beauty of art and music by inviting legendary singer Nitin Mukesh on stage during the play"Hamare Ram."

The 'Fighter' actor took to Instagram to share a video capturing Nitin Mukesh's heartfelt bhajan performance on stage. For the caption, Rana wrote,“It is the boon of literature, music and art that gives man the prestige of the supreme work of God. Yesterday evening the great singer of India respected Shri #Nitin Mukesh ji was in the audience of the great play "Hamare Ram", I invited him on the stage after the conclusion of the show.”(sic)

“He completed the audience with immense joy with his heartfelt, heartfelt bhajan. Sharing that unique bhajan with you dear friends listen to it. I believe His voices will fill you with unique peace. #mumbai #hamareram.”

In the clip, Ashutosh Rana can be seen holding the mic for Nitin Mukesh as he sang the bhajan. The video concluded with the actor bowing down and touching the singer's feet.

Nitin Mukesh is celebrated for his soft, velvety singing style. Over the years, he has delivered numerous memorable tracks, including“So Gaye Hain”,“Wafa Raas Na Aayi,”“Jaane Kya Hogaya,”“Zindagi Aur Kuch Bhi Hai,”“Paisa Bolta Hai,”“Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste,”“Chandi Ki Cycle,”“Zindagi Har Kadam,”“Duma Dum Mast Kalandar,” and“Teri Jheel Si Gehri Aankhon,” among many others.

The veteran singer is known for his contributions to Hindi cinema as well as devotional bhajans. He has performed internationally, including a tour of the United States in 1993, and embarked on a global tour in 2006 with his show“Kal Ki Yaadein,” a heartfelt tribute to his father, Mukesh. During the 1980s and 1990s, Nitin Mukesh collaborated with acclaimed music directors including Khayyam, R. D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem-Shravan, and Anand–Milind. He lent his voice to actors such as Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and several others.