Yutong Bus Launches Enroute+ Service Innovation And Tech-Driven Solutions To Redefine Commercial Vehicle Value Standards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Amid intensifying competition in the globe wide, Yutong is committed to transitioning clients from a 'price-first' mindset to a comprehensive value partnership rooted in technology and service excellence," said Li Haifeng, CEO of Central Asia of Yutong Bus.

EnRoute+: Six Pillars of Unwavering Support

The EnRoute+ framework delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to fleet needs:



Direct Manufacturer Support : Yutong personnel are stationed locally 365 days a year, delivering professional, efficient, and reliable "butler-style" support throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle.

Swift Response, Efficient Solutions : Customers can instantly connect with Yutong via the LINK+ platform or service hotline for emergency assistance, ensuring swift and effective resolution.

Full Transparency : Real-time tracking of service requests, progress updates, and post-service evaluations via the Link+ digital ecosystem.

Genuine Parts Assurance : A two-tier spare parts network (central warehouse + front warehouse) ensures rapid delivery of authentic parts, backed by a 15-year worry-free supply and comprehensive quality assurance.

Critical Event Assurance : Specialized service teams, tailored contingency plans, and rigorous protocols are deployed to ensure flawless operations during critical events or competitions. Tailored Maintenance Plans : Proactive, tailored solutions optimize fleet uptime, reduce operational costs, and provide end-to-end support through preventative maintenance and zero-distance service management.

Yutong's localized service approach has already delivered measurable success. In Astana, Kazakhstan , the city's public transit operator manages 620 Yutong buses, including 120 EVs. Concerns over post-sale support were alleviated through Yutong's Overseas Service Package , which leverages smart diagnostics to predict faults, and slash operational costs. In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Yutong's electric buses withstood extreme summer temperatures exceeding 40°C while maintaining stable performance. Tailored lifecycle solutions and round-the-clock technical support enabled Tashkent's transit authority to expand its EV fleet.

Yutong leverages decades of expertise in connectivity and new energy to deliver data-driven service solutions. By integrating global networks, advanced analytics, and intelligent platforms like LINK+, OVAS, and Intelligent Vehicle Cloud, it creates lifecycle-focused ecosystems that boost efficiency, innovation, and customer-centric excellence worldwide.

