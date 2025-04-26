Seized Ship Smuggling Stolen Ukrainian Grain From Crimea Sailed Under Tanzanian Flag Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The foreign vessel seized on April 25 for assisting Russia in stealing agricultural products from temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine turned out to be the bulk carrier ANKA, which sails under the flag of Tanzania.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"The monitoring group of 'Crimean Wind' has identified the vessel detained for transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from annexed Crimea. The seized grain thief is the bulk carrier ANKA (IMO 9365415), sailing under the Tanzanian flag. It was previously known as Victoria," the report states.

The vessel departed from a Moldovan port and was heading toward the Turkish port of Gemlik.

Currently, the ship's location is recorded on the Danube River near Reni.

SSU detains Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel that assisted with stealing Ukrainian grain from Crimea

The seized ship was part of Russia's "shadow fleet" used by the Kremlin to sell stolen Ukrainian grain to third countries. At the end of last year, this dry cargo vessel transported 5,000 tonnes of wheat from the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, wheat that had been stolen from southern Ukraine. To cover up Russian crimes, the illegal shipment was carried out under the flag of an Asian country.