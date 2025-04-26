403
Kuwait, Tunisia Eye Closer Civil Aviation Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, April 26 (KUNA) -- Head of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah and his Tunisian counterpart Nidal Suwailem fully signed on Saturday an agreement on regulating air transport between the two countries.
The deal was signed in the presence of Tunisia's transport minister Rashid Ameri, and Kuwait's Ambassador to Tunisia Mansour Al-Omar and the embassy's members.
The agreement seeks to boost collaboration between Tunisia and Kuwait in civil aviation field and air linkage as well as aviation safety and security, and develop air services.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Sheikh Humoud said the deal is part of a series of agreements to be signed with some sisterly and friendly countries in the future to meet legal and technical measures, in line with the agreed-upon deals with countries.
It aims to support Kuwait's plan for wider horizons of cooperation with countries to serve the State's promising future vision and help activate tourism and aviation generally, he added.
He stressed common keenness on backing technical and operational support between both sides during some measures topped with the start of air freight for common interests in terms of the type and quality of Tunisian products, he stated.
He also referred to Kuwaiti consumer's desire to diversify consumption sources, and back Arab products and deliver them easily.
Meanwhile, the Tunisian minister said the deals mirror deep-rooted bonds between Tunisia and Kuwait, and open new horizons of collaboration in air safety, sharing technical expertise and facilitating the movement of individuals and commodities between the two sides.
This is a new step in boosting enhancing joint Arab cooperation in this field in a way that goes in harmony with international standards and boosts competition, he stated.
He underlined eagerness to continue coordination and technical expertise to offer better services. (end)
