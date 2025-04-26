Emergency And Recovery Work Completed At Missile Strike Site In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Emergency and recovery work has been finalized at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared the update on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Rescuers worked tirelessly in shifts for over 60 hours, dismantling and removing more than 2,400 cubic meters of debris and building materials.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles on the night of April 24.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, 12 people were killed in the attack. Damage and destruction were reported across six districts of the capital, with the Sviatoshynskyi district suffering the most severe impact.

On April 25, Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and other affected areas observed a day of mourning to honor the victims of this large-scale airstrike.