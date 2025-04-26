Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Emergency And Recovery Work Completed At Missile Strike Site In Kyiv

Emergency And Recovery Work Completed At Missile Strike Site In Kyiv


2025-04-26 03:11:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency and recovery work has been finalized at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared the update on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Rescuers worked tirelessly in shifts for over 60 hours, dismantling and removing more than 2,400 cubic meters of debris and building materials.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles on the night of April 24.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, 12 people were killed in the attack. Damage and destruction were reported across six districts of the capital, with the Sviatoshynskyi district suffering the most severe impact.

Read also: Zelensky lays flowers at site of Russian missile strike in Kyiv

On April 25, Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and other affected areas observed a day of mourning to honor the victims of this large-scale airstrike.

MENAFN26042025000193011044ID1109476200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search