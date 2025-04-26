FOMO Builds As Bitcoin Briefly Shoots Above $94K; Investors Shift To Earn BTC Through Zaminer Cloud Mining Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlesex, UK , April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





On April 23, the total cryptocurrency market cap jumped by 1%, briefly surpassing the $3 trillion mark, the first time that has happened this month. Bitcoin played a major role in the surge, jumping 4% toward the $94,000 line in the early hours of the day. This marked BTC's third straight day setting new highs, after rallying from April 21.

However, the excitement was short-lived. By April 24, Bitcoin had slipped below the $94K threshold and is trading at $92,956.37 at press time, reflecting a -0.69% dip over the past 24 hours. Despite this small pullback, the overall sentiment has shifted: panic selling is fading, and more investors seem to be holding long-term. The recent run-up triggered a wave of FOMO, with many jumping in to catch the momentum while it lasted.

But as the rally cooled, so did trading activity, falling over 34% compared to the previous day, signaling hesitation in the market. That uncertainty has left investors looking for smarter, more stable ways to grow their Bitcoin holdings without stressing over price swings.

This is where cloud mining steps in as the game-changer. Platforms like Zaminer are gaining massive traction, offering an easy path to earn BTC passively. As user sign-ups increase and the buzz around traditional trading fades, it's clear that many are turning to Zaminer, a free cloud mining service, as a low-pressure alternative that still delivers serious earning potential.

About Zaminer

Zaminer was established in 2020 and is headquartered in the UK. As a front-runner in the cloud mining space, Zaminer has made its mark by combining cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to sustainability. By using clean energy to power its operations, the platform ensures that mining is not only profitable but also environmentally responsible.

Zaminer's goal is simple: to make mining easy, efficient, and accessible to everyone around the world. With a one-click setup, users can start earning crypto quickly, without needing technical know-how.

Why Zaminer is the Smart Way to Mine Bitcoin?



Beginner-Friendly: Easy-to-use dashboard and live support make mining stress-free, even if you're new to crypto.

Zero Hidden Fees: 100% transparent with a no-management-fee policy, what you earn is exactly what you keep.

Profitable Referral System: Earn 7% from direct referrals, plus 3% and 1% from second and third-level invites.

Top-Tier Security: Your funds are protected with offline cold storage, Cloudflare® defense, and McAfee®-certified security.

Multi-Crypto Support: Mine popular coins like BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, and more for a future-ready experience.

Powered by Advanced Tech: High-performance ASIC miners and GPUs managed by blockchain experts ensure efficient mining. Flexible Investment Plans: Start from just $100 or go up to $50,000, Earn passive income every day according to your plan.

Start Earning with Zaminer: A Simple 4-Step Guide



Sign up at the Zaminers site & Claim Your $100 Bonus.

Choose a mining plan that matches your investment goals.

Add funds using popular cryptos like BTC, LTC, or ETH. Once funded, Zaminer takes care of the mining, and you'll earn daily profits effortlessly.

Final Analysis: Ride the 2025 Bitcoin Wave with Smart, Sustainable Mining

With Bitcoin projected to trade between $94,151 and $180,204 in 2025, and an average expected price of $131,263, investors are eyeing a potential 93.24% return on investment. Zaminer positions itself perfectly within this bullish momentum, operating through a network of 100+ advanced data centers spread across Europe, North America, and Asia. This global infrastructure ensures round-the-clock performance and unmatched mining efficiency. Even better, all operations are powered by renewable energy sources like solar and wind, making Zaminer not just profitable but also environmentally responsible. As the Bitcoin rally unfolds, joining Zaminer could be your smartest move to earn consistently while being part of a green, future-focused mining revolution.



For more information, please visit the official website:



...





CONTACT: info at zaminer.com