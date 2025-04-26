Ganga Hospital Becomes Asia Pacific's First Global Training Hub For Orthopedic Surgeons In Trauma, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, and Johnson & Johnson Medtech at the hospital on 23rd April 2025.

MoU signed in the presence of Dr. Rajasekaran, Chairman of Orthopaedics, and Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan, Managing Director of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore



The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics at the hospital; Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan. Managing Director of the Hospital; Yoo Jin Chey, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Johnson & Johnson Medtech; Dr. Ambuj Chaturvedi, Director, Professional Education, Johnson & Johnson Medtech, India and other doctors of the hospital.



Following the MoU, Dr. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics at the hospital, headed a press meet and announced that in recognition of excellence, Johnson & Johnson MedTech Asia Pacific has designated Ganga Hospital as a Global Centre of Excellence in Trauma, Joint Replacement, and Sports Medicine Surgeries.



The hospital will now serve as a global training hub for orthopaedic surgeons across the Asia Pacific region. Notably, this is the world's first Global Centre of Excellence recognised specifically for trauma surgery, shared at the press meeting.



The partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Ganga Hospital, which collaborates to provide specialised training to global health Professionals in surgical techniques and patient care. The goals of these centres include:



Fostering professional development through workshops, seminars, and courses.

Promoting best practices in patient care and clinical procedures.

Driving innovation through research and collaboration with educational and healthcare institutions. They also provide access to cutting-edge medical technologies and products for training.



This partnership goes beyond collaboration; it is a platform for the advancement of training and mentorship for surgeons at various stages of their professional careers. Training will cover the entire spectrum from basic surgical skills to very advanced robotic joint replacement surgeries.



Surgeons from Asia Pacific countries like Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand will come to Ganga Hospital for immersive training experiences and learning vital procedures and the safe, effective use of advanced medical products from skilled in-house surgical experts of Ganga Hospital.



The program is carefully crafted to provide learning through case discussions, live surgical observations, clinical discussions, postoperative care, and knowledge transfer. Overall, 100 Surgeons from the Asia Pacific region will be trained under this program yearly.



The collaboration between Johnson & Johnson Medtech and Ganga Hospital marks a significant milestone in the education of young orthopaedic surgeons, improving their skills and knowledge on a global level. Together, they are establishing a hub for innovation and surgical excellence, setting new standards of care throughout the region and beyond India.



This initiative will help to place India in a very coveted and esteemed position in the surgical training of orthopaedic surgeons. While traditionally, for many decades, Indian surgeons were going abroad for training, this will achieve a reverse flow where surgeons from many advanced countries will come to India for training.



Johnson & Johnson MedTech

It is a global organisation committed to advancing patient care and outcomes through innovative medical technologies and devices for the last 139 Years.



The Johnson & Johnson 'Global Centre of Excellence' is an initiative focused on advancing education, training, and innovation in healthcare worldwide. These centers aim to deliver high-quality educational programs, resources, and hands-on training for healthcare professionals, students, and researchers to enhance their skills in healthcare and medical technology.

