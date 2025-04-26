Clouds And Hazy To Misty Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Sunday will see some clouds and be hazy to misty at places at times later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at places at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 KT.

The visibility will be 04 - 09/03 KM or less at places at times later.

The sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 FT . Offshore, it will be 1 - 3 FT.