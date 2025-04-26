403
Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine's Stance on Occupied Lands
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated on Friday that his nation's stance concerning regions presently held by Russian forces remains “unchanged.”
“Our position is unchanged. Only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian,” Zelenskyy stated while speaking to reporters in Kyiv.
His comments followed statements from United States Leader Donald Trump, who told the media earlier that same day that Crimea, which was seized by Moscow in 2014, "will stay with Russia" in any resolution to the current conflict.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s constitution labels all areas under Russian authority as “temporarily occupied” and reiterated Kyiv’s firm stance in refusing to acknowledge those lands as Russian territory.
“It seems to me that this is an absolutely fair position. It is legal not only from the point of view of the Constitution of Ukraine, but also from the point of view of international law,” he added.
He also pointed out that several nations — even those attempting to maintain balanced ties with both Moscow and Kyiv — continue to affirm Ukraine’s full territorial unity and national independence, including with respect to Crimea.
